EU demands release of Belarus political prisoners and warns of sanctions

image copyrightReuters image caption Maria Kolesnikova’s whereabouts are unknown

The EU has demanded the Belarus authorities release “all detained on political grounds before and after” the disputed presidential elections.

It is planning sanctions for those responsible for “violence, repression and falsification of election results”.

Key opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova went missing on Monday after she was seen being bundled into a minibus.

She was one of three women who joined forces to challenge incumbent Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election.

Mass protests followed his re-election amid allegations of vote-rigging.