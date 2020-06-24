EU could ban American tourists this summer

European Union countries could block visitors from the usa due to America’s failure to effortlessly tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Brussels has used two draft lists of acceptable travellers ahead of its July 1 border reopening, according to The New York Times. America is not named on either list.

The US has recorded more than 2.4 million cases of the virus and over 123,00 deaths, the highest rates in the world. Southern states, including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Texas, have a current uptick in cases.

EU borders have been closed to most of the world since mid-March while a number of countries began to lift travel restrictions for Schengen countries, plus some for great britain, from June 15.

Brazil and Russia, which may have recorded the next and third highest number of instances worldwide, will also be excluded from the EU draft lists.

China, where Covid-19 is considered to have originated, is included on both lists, as are Cuba, Vietnam and Uganda.

EU members are wrangling the lists with final decisions on the lifting of border restrictions ahead of the bloc’s reopening on July 1.

The US barred travel from most European countries in mid-March. After initially leaving the UK off the restricted list, the ban was soon extended to Britons.

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph early in the day this month, Dr Anthony Fauci warned that British holidaymakers could be barred from travellers to the usa for months, dashing hopes of summer trips to America.

Around 3.8 million Britons look at the US every year.

