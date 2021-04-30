EU chief slams sexist treatment in Turkey
Ursula von der Leyen, the first female president of the European Commission, said she felt “hurt” and “alone” after being left without a chair by two male leaders at a summit in Turkey earlier this month. CNN’s Zain Asher speaks with Christiane Amanpour about the incident and von der Leyen’s response.

