EU calls for independent probe of WHO’s pandemic response

The proposal is meant to provoke “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the WHO’s efforts to coordinate the worldwide response to COVID-19, together with the functioning of worldwide well being legislation and its actions inside the larger U.N. well being system.

The transfer comes amid Australia’s name for an independent inquiry into the origins of the pandemic and the WHO’s response to it — and after U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated accusations that the WHO helped China cowl up the extent of the preliminary COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump has additionally known as for a direct halt to all U.S. funding to the U.N. well being company.

The EU decision proposes that the independent analysis must be initiated “at the earliest appropriate moment” and will, amongst different points, look at “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The WHO introduced the coronavirus outbreak to be a worldwide well being emergency on Jan. 30, its highest stage of alert. In the next weeks, the WHO warned nations there was a narrowing “window of opportunity” to forestall the virus from spreading globally.

WHO officers, nonetheless, repeatedly described the transmission of the virus as “limited” and mentioned it wasn’t as transmissible as flu; consultants have since mentioned COVID-19 spreads even quicker.

It declared the outbreak to be a pandemic on March 11, after the virus had killed 1000’s globally and sparked massive epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.