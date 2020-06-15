EU Border App for Tourists Helps Plan in Age of Virus

Can I continue holiday to Spain? Will I face quarantine? Have the museums and restaurants re-opened yet? From Monday, as European Union member states accelerate the reopening of their frontiers, tourists’ questions will undoubtedly be answered by an official European Union internet site.

On “Re-open EU” or reopen.europa.eu, travellers can enter the name of the country they hope to visit and find out what the rules are in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The website can be acquired in 24 languages to date covers only the 27 European Union member states — there is absolutely no information for Britain nor the four non-EU members of the Schengen travel zone.

A resident of France, for example, can consult your website to find out that high speed rail links to Luxembourg are now being restored progressively and are at 60 % of normal.

If he/she wants to visit Austria a face mask is needed on the train, and before flying home to France he/she will need to supply a statement of honour they’ve no coronavirus symptoms.

The site and an eventual app will undoubtedly be updated because the situation evolves.

Most EU countries reopened their internal borders within the block on Monday, but social distancing rules vary widely across the bloc and some members continue to restrict arrivals from high-risk areas.