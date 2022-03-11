In the light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on March 8, the European Commission presented a plan to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2030, starting with gas.

The plan also outlines a number of measures aimed at responding to rising energy prices in Europe and replenishing gas reserves for next winter. REPowerEU will seek to diversify gas supplies, accelerate the use of renewable gas և replace gas in heating և in energy production. This could reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year.

The chairman of the commission Ursula von der Leyen said. “We must be independent of Russian oil, coal and gas. We just can not count on a supplier who openly threatens us. We must act now to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, diversify our gas supply for next winter, and accelerate the transition to clean energy. The faster we move to renewable sources, hydrogen combined with higher energy efficiency, the faster we will be truly independent, mastering our energy system. ”

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans added: “Putin’s war in Ukraine shows how urgent it is for us to accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

REPowerEU, eliminating Europe’s dependence on Russian gas by 2030

The EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels can be phased out as early as 2030. To this end, the Commission proposes to develop the REPowerEU program, which will increase the resilience of the entire EU energy system, based on two principles:

Diversification of gas supplies due to the increase of import volumes of liquefied natural gas from non-Russian suppliers, as well as the increase of import volumes of biogas production, hydrogen production.

Faster reduction of fossil fuel consumption in homes, buildings, industry և energy system through increased energy efficiency, increased use of renewable sources, electrification, as well as the correction of infrastructural barriers.

With the measures envisaged by the REPowerEU program, the EU can gradually phase out at least 155 billion cubic meters of fossil gas, which is equivalent to the volume imported from Russia in 2021. Nearly two-thirds of that reduction could be implemented within a year, ending the EU’s dependence on a single supplier.

The arguments in favor of a rapid transition to clean energy have never been stronger than they were after the invasion of Ukraine. The EU imports 90% of its gas, while Russia accounts for about 45% of that import, with each figure varying from one member state to another. Russia accounts for about 25% of oil imports and 45% of coal imports.