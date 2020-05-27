EU announces financial ‘firepower’ of 1.85 trillion with 750 billion for COVID recovery – Armenian News

The massive day has arrived the European Commission has laid out its imaginative and prescient for publish-pandemic recovery funds, and it’s price 1.85 trillion euros. The plan depends on each the lengthy-time period EU price range (2021-27) and a particular recovery fund, in response to Euronews.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is addressing the European Parliament, an effort to influence MEPs who additionally get a say on the ultimate plan.

“This is Europe’s moment,” she mentioned. “We either all go it alone…or we pave a strong path for our people and for the next generation.”

“The coronavirus has shaken Europe and the world to its core, testing healthcare and welfare systems, our societies and economies and our way of living and working together. To protect lives and livelihoods, repair the Single Market, as well as to build a lasting and prosperous recovery, the European Commission is proposing to harness the full potential of the EU budget. Next Generation EU of €750 billion as well as targeted reinforcements to the long-term EU budget for 2021-2027 will bring the total financial firepower of the EU budget to €1.85 trillion,” she outlined.