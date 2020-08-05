Etsy helped sell $346 million worth of homemade masks

It’s beginning to look like Etsy just offers 2 kinds of items: masks, and whatever else.

The handmade and classic item market simply launched its Q2 incomes report, and the business states it helped sell $346 million worth of homemade masks throughout the pandemic, representing 14 percent of all sales throughout little sellers on the platform. 4 million individuals pertained to Etsy for masks alone, purchasing absolutely nothing else, and 112,000 various sellers generated income by offering those homemade masks on the platform.

If “masks” were noted as their own item classification in Etsy’s monetary outcomes, they ‘d rank 3rd on the whole website: they’re not rather as huge as the $740 million worth of house products or the $362 million worth of precious jewelry that Etsy helped sell in Q2, however they would be ahead of “craft supplies.” Mask sales are a lot larger than the $87 million in “beauty & personal care” that they shook off Etsy’s charts:

More masks were offered this previous quarter than all of the “paper and party supplies” that Etsy helped sell over the previous twelve months.

But though Etsy is savoring these sales for the minute– simply as it carried out in April when it saw a.