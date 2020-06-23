The headmaster of Eton College has reportedly apologised to a black former pupil for the racism that he was afflicted by during his studies in the 1960s.

Writer Dillibe Onyeama told the BBC that he was bullied daily all through his four years at the elite fee-paying school.

Fellow students used slurs and asked if that he had maggots in his hair, and Mr Onyeama was accused of cheating when that he performed well while having any poor performance attributed to his race.

Mr Onyeama, who is Nigerian, detailed his experiences in a book when he finished school in 1969.

Three years later, he received a letter from Eton informing him he was banned from visiting the college.

Headmaster Simon Henderson said that he was “appalled” by the racism Mr Onyeama experienced.

He told the BBC: “Racism has no place in civilised society, then or now.”

He said “significant strides” have now been made since Mr Onyeama was at Eton.

He added: “But, as millions of people all over the world rightly raise their voices in protest against racial discrimination and inequality, we must have the institutional and personal humility to acknowledge that we still have more to complete.

“We must all speak out and commit to doing better, permanently, and I am determined that we seize this moment as a catalyst for real and sustained change for the better.”

Mr Henderson, who used the role in 2015, invited Mr Onyeama to generally meet so that he could apologise in person and on behalf of the college, adding he wished to show the writer would often be welcome.

Many educational institutions came under increased pressure to decolonise the curriculum, tackle racism and boost diversity on campus.

This follows weeks of international Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Eton College, near Windsor in Berkshire, charges fees of more than £40,000 annually and has been attended by both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Since 1945, five prime ministers have now been educated at Eton, including Boris Johnson.