Ethnic Mongolians in China Face Crackdown as Protests Intensify

Chinese authorities in the northern area of Inner Mongolia have actually enforced a curfew in Lubei city in the area’s Zaruud Banner, according to a video published online by a New York- based rights group.

“Look at this, now. The capital city of Zaruud Banner is under curfew,” an eyewitness stated in a video published to YouTube by the Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center (SMHRIC).

“No cars and trucks are enabled to leave the city, no cars and trucks are enabled in either. The entire city is shut down,” the eyewitness stated.

Curfews were enforced in Lubei city, the county seat of Zaruud Banner, beginning Monday night, following days of mass protests, civil disobedience projects, petitions, and class boycotts over strategies by the judgment Chinese Communist Party to end Mongolian- medium education in the area’s schools, SMHRIC stated.

School boycotts have actually continued throughout the area, with prevalent assistance from ethnic Mongolians, consisting of taxi and shipment motorists, instructors, law enforcement officers and education bureau authorities, and People’s Representatives from throughout the area, it stated.

Taxi motorists from the Shiliin- gol League stood outside their taxis and sang the tune “My Mongolia – Steppe Mongolia” after an extensively flowed prerecorded poem reading “Borders can not separate us as long as we have …