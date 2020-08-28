Ethnic Mongolian Parents Strike Over China’s New Language Policy in Schools

Parents in China’s northern area of Inner Mongolia are declining to send their kids to school this term in demonstration over modifications to the curriculum by the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

An instruction from the Inner Mongolia education department just recently purchased an end to Mongolian- language classes for first-year main trainees and an end to Mongolian- medium mentor and products in favor of the Chinese language, instructors in the area have actually informed RFA.

The relocation triggered demonstrations from parents in the area’s Tongliao city.

Photos flowed on social networks of parents holding up cardboard placards on city streets and squares in Tongliao.

One placard read: “Prohibition of learning Mongolian in Inner Mongolia is violating the constitution of [the People’s Republic of] China.”

“It is the inalienable right of Mongolians to learn the Mongolian language,” checked out another.

Refusal to enlist

Ethnic Mongolian rights activist Khubis stated parents at one Mongolian- medium school in Tongliao had actually declined to enlist their kids in demonstration.

“ [Aug. 27], none of the parents of Mongolian students in Zaruud, near Tongliao city in eastern [Inner Mongolia], went to register their children,” Khubis stated.

“I went to the school and but I didn’t enrol mine either.”

The Zaruud Mongolian Experimental …