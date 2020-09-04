Ethnic Mongolian Official Dead by Suicide Amid Language Protests

A 33-year-old ethnic Mongolian lady has actually passed away by suicide in what her member of the family stated was an act of demonstration over the judgment Chinese Communist Party’s prepares to phase out Mongolian- medium education and language mentor in schools.

Surnaa, who worked for a panel of the Chinese Communist Party in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa administrative system, passed away Friday early morning. Attempts to resuscitate her were not successful, the league authorities department stated in a declaration.

Surnaa’s other half, Altanbagan, and her sister-in-law stated that she took her life over the language policy, according to a declaration released Friday by the New York- based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center (SMHRIC).

Altanbagan by means of WeChat revealed his better half’s death “with the deepest pain and sorrow,” according to SMHRIC, which stated that the brand-new language policy is focused on the “total eradication” of the Mongolian language from all academic systems throughout Southern Mongolia in the next couple of years

Solonga, Surnaa’s sister-in-law, stated in her declaration through WeChat, released by the SMHRIC, that she passed away since of the brand-new language policy.

Her death is the 4th to be reported in Inner Mongolia because 10s of countless ethnic Mongolians staged a region-wide boycott of schools, street protests and other types …