Hundreds of ethnic Mongolian herders opposed on the streets of Durbed town over Chinese government-backed strategies to construct numerous big pig farms in the area.

More than 300 herders marched in Thursday’s protest, holding a banner that checked out: “No to pig farming on grasslands, no to destruction of the natural environment,” and shouting “We don’t want pig farms! We want our grasslands protected!”

Ethnic Mongolian Khubis, who lives in Japan, stated a 2nd protest had actually happened in the afternoon, including more than 100 Durbed herders.

“Ethnic Mongolian herders are prohibited from grazing, but the local government is attracting companies from the mainland to build pig farms in the name of attracting inward investment from the rest of China,” Khubis stated.

One herder informed RFA that authorities had actually assured the problem would be solved in 5 days’ time.

The herder, Qi Qige, stated pig farms put big pressure on water sources and discharge squandered neglected into the environment.

“I have been to the government several times about this … because there is no water,” Qi stated. “I have had to go to transport water from places five, six, or 10 miles from here.”

“The pollution [from pig farms] is also too severe.”

No water left at all

Qi stated the pig farms fix the water lack by drilling artesian …