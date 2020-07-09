Ethnic Armenian appointed health minister of Russian province – Armenian News

A physician of Armenian descent has had over for the post of the health minister of Samara Oblast (province), Russia.

The special certificate attesting Armen Benyan’s appointment to the high-ranking office was conferred upon him on Wednesday, July 8, Tvsamara.ru reports.

The post had remained vacant since March following the former health minister, Mikhail Ratmanov, resigned at their own discretion to land a fresh job in Moscow since the head of a federal biomedical agency. His deputy, Sergey Vdovenko, had been replacing him since April.

A top-class specialist with the degree of a Doctor of Medical Science, Benyan has been in charge for the Serdayev Regional Clinical Hospital since April 2019. The hospital underwent reprofiling in spring to become the main provincial medical institution devoted to the treatment of coronavirus patients. Benyan earlier in the day served since the head of the Surgical Department at the same clinic. In the time scale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara, he worked as a chief physician.