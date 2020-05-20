Ethiopian forces occupy parts of Sudan border zone – Middle East Monitor

The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council has revealed that Ethiopian forces and militias have seized a big half of his nation’s territory alongside the border.

“There are old problems. Herders have lost their livestock and farmers have lost their lands. The armed forces had nothing to do but to protect them because the Ethiopians imposed their presence,” defined Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in an interview broadcast on Saturday on official Sudanese TV.

Al-Burhan’s announcement was the primary admission by a Sudanese official of the Ethiopian occupation of agricultural land in Gedaref Governorate within the east of Sudan. He confirmed {that a} Sudanese soldier was killed and two others have been injured throughout a current cross-border assault by Ethiopian militias.

READ: Arab, Gulf nations intervene to assist with Ethiopia dam dispute

Earlier this month, Al-Burhan accompanied the Army Chief of Staff, the Director of the Intelligence Service and different senior military officers as they inspected the 2nd Infantry Division stationed alongside the border with Ethiopia. At the time, the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council mentioned that the military is absolutely ready to guard Sudanese residents and lands and harassed that the armed forces won’t ever fail of their obligation.

Two days later, Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Adam Mohamed, arrived in Khartoum, accompanied by a quantity of senior navy officers. He held talks with Al-Burhan and in addition met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The two officers agreed to regulate the border and curb transnational crimes, reaching a “full and lasting understanding to secure joint borders.”

On 30 March, the Sudanese military was redeployed, after an absence of almost 25 years, in Al-Fashaqa Al-Sughra on the border with Ethiopia. The space is disputed by the 2 nations and is witnessing occasional rigidity because of legal actions.