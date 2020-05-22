Ethiopia says 73% of Dam construction completed  – Middle East Monitor

Ethiopia’s Irrigation Minister Seleshi Bekele advised resident African ambassadors in Addis Ababa that his nation has to this point accomplished 73 per cent of the Renaissance Dam, including that Ethiopia intends to fill the dam’s reservoir with water in July, the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

Bekele additionally briefed the ambassadors concerning the standing of negotiations between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Dam’s construction.

After the briefing, the minister advised journalists that “detailed explanations were given to the ambassadors about the difficulties encountered during the negotiations,” based on ENA.

He added that the Dam won’t trigger any “harm” to downstream nations.

READ: Ethiopian forces occupy components of Sudan border zone