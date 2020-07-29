Ethiopia rules out military conflict with Egypt over Renaissance Dam – Middle East Monitor

The Ethiopian Ambassador in Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau, the other day ruled out the break out of a military conflict in between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Speaking to press reporters in Moscow, the Ethiopian ambassador stated: “Tripartite negotiations are currently taking place under the African Union auspices, and I think that all problems will be resolved very soon. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not a cause of the conflict. The dam is a valuable facility for the region. It is a source of cooperation, not conflict.”

He kept in mind that “Egypt’s request for the United Nations Security Council to interfere in the tripartite negotiations is meaningless and useless.”

“The dam is a development issue, not a security issue, which is an Ethiopian issue, and a regional issue. It will benefit Africa and Ethiopia. The Security Council does not discuss these issues. The dam does not pose a security threat, and therefore, Ethiopia did not support the Egyptian request from the beginning,” he stated.

Tensions have actually increased in current months as an outcome of the am job.

Egypt, which is nearly completely reliant on the Nile for farming and drinking water, fears the procedure of filling the dam’s tank will considerably decrease the circulation of Nile water, while Ethiopia has actually dismissed Egypt’s issues and states the job is crucial to its own advancement efforts.

