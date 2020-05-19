Ethiopia escalates Renaissance Dam crisis with decision not to notify Sudan and Egypt about start of dam’s filling – Middle East Monitor

The Ethiopian performing overseas affairs spokesman introduced that the nation’s plan to start filling the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam within the upcoming moist season is an element of the scheduled building, and there’s, subsequently, no want to notify Sudan and Egypt.

In an interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the spokesman, Amsalu Tizazu, underestimated a letter Egypt lately submitted to the UN Security Council on the Renaissance Dam, stating: “This is not surprising, as usual, and we believe it will not achieve any result.”

“Nothing is expected from us regarding the filling of the dam because Egypt and Sudan know that this will happen when the construction of the dam reaches a certain level. After all, it is built to be filled,” added Tizazu.

He indicated that Sudan and Egypt know when the filling course of will start and the amount of water to be crammed within the dam at every stage.

The spokesman harassed that Ethiopia is eager to guarantee a: “Fair and equitable use of the common resources of all the Nile Basin countries.”

In its letter to the Security Council, Egypt mentioned its versatile and constant stances with the principles of worldwide regulation, and harassed the significance of Ethiopia’s constructive engagement in discussions to settle this difficulty in a good and balanced method, to make sure the sustainability of safety and stability within the area.

Ethiopia began the development works of the dam in 2011 on the Blue Nile (the principle tributary of the Nile) with the goal of producing electrical energy. Egypt fears the dam’s impression on its water share of 55.5 billion cubic metres.