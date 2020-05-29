Ethiopia accused by Amnesty of illegal killings and mass arrests

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019





Ethiopian safety forces used extrajudicial killings, mass arrests and torture in efforts to suppress an armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, in 2019, Amnesty International says.

This was the yr that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize.

He has been praised for his reforms, however they could have lifted a lid on ethnic tensions.

The BBC has tried to contact the authorities to reply to the report however they haven’t reacted.

Among the allegations made by Amnesty International are the illegal killings of 39 folks in Oromia regional state.

Through witness testimony, it particulars how three victims had been taken out of police cells and shot useless.

In one other incident, a person was killed in entrance of a crowd after his cellphone rang throughout a public assembly, based on witnesses quoted by the rights group.

The safety forces are additionally accused of rounding up folks they believed had been supporters of the OLA.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Abuses have continued into 2020 in Oromia – Desta Garuma, within the portrait above being held by his mom, was allegedly killed by safety forces





The OLA is a breakaway faction of the Oromo Liberation Front, a former separatist insurgent group which laid down arms following peace talks with Mr Abiy.

The report additionally highlights the alleged function of safety forces in inter-communal violence in January 2019 in Amhara state, north-west Ethiopia.

It says that not less than 130 folks had been killed in combating between the Amhara and Qimant communities after native militias had been deployed towards the Qimant.

Federal troopers, who had been stationed close by, didn’t intervene, Amnesty International alleges.

The accusations come as a rising quantity of voices specific concern that outdated habits of state-sanctioned violence is likely to be creeping again in, studies the BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal within the capital, Addis Ababa.

Although ethnic associated violence appears to have comparatively subsided in 2020, it stays one of the important thing challenges going through Mr Abiy’s administration, our correspondent provides.