Ethereum Price Hits 2-Year High as ETH Futures Open Interest Tops $1.5B

Today the price of Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) struck a two-year high according to information from crypto trading terminalCrryptowatch Despite the breakout to $445, open interest on ETH futures stays constant at a brand-new record high of $1.5 billion.

ETH- USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView.com

The record high open interest on ETH futures tips that traders stay bullish and more gains might be seen over the coming days.

In current months, Ethereum has actually seen strong momentum due to the explosive development of the Decentralized Finance sector. The need for Ether resulted in a sharp boost in gas (deal charges) and this perhaps contributed to require for Ether.

On Aug 11, Santiment reported that Ether charges reached an all-time high in both ETH and USD terms. Since users need to buy ETH to pay charges to miners, it might have acted as a driver for the rally. Researchers at Santiment wrote:

“On Tuesday, #Ethereum fees reached all-time high values in both $USD and $ETH. Since this record breaking statistic was hit, the #2 ranked market cap #crypto asset has risen +13% and sentiment has remained positive. This is an indication that although traders obviously prefer fees to be lower, the ramifications on people’s willingness to transact via an asset they believe in (at least in the short-term) are fairly minimal.”

Following Ether’s breakout from a two-year variety, traders usually prepare for a more powerful uptrend ahead. A widely known trader called “Satoshi Flipper” stated there is no difficult resistance for ETH till $780. He said:

“2 years ETH spent in that range and we finally broke out No hard resistance until $780. This run has literally just started.”

Another pseudonymous trader understood as “Byzantine General” stated the open interest of Ethereum is still “massive.” He recommended that traders may still be preparing for a larger price motion. He noted:

“ETH open interest is still absolutely massive. So that means… That… We haven’t even seen ‘the’ big move yet?”

Total ETH Options Open Interest Source:Skew com

Typically, when a cryptocurrency sees a significant price motion, the open interest drops. This is due to the fact that big relocations frequently result in brief and long squeezes on the possession which are then followed by a duration of combination.

For Ether, nevertheless, the open interest has actually reached over $1.5 billion, according to information fromSkew Huobi and OKEx alone have $761 million worth of ETH futures agreements presently open.

What’s next after a two-year high

Buoyed by numerous aspects, consisting of DeFi, institutional adoption, and a total enhancement in market belief, Ether has actually risen 235% year-to-date. The Cryptowatch group stated:

“Ethereum breaks up to a new 2-year high of $444. ETH is up 87% in the last 25-days, nearly 400% since its March low and 235% year-to-date.”

In the medium-term, traders anticipate the altcoin to evaluate greater resistance levels, specifically if the Ethereum blockchain continues to see high user activity with belief driven by ETH 2.0.