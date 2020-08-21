Ethereum Miners Against Proposal to Reduce Block Rewards by 75%

A brand-new Ethereum enhancement proposal (EIP) has actually been consulted with sharp criticism from miners recommending those behind the proposal are less thinking about the network’s security and more concentrated on financiers’ interests.

EIP-2878 proposes that block rewards be minimized by 75%, from 2 ETH per block down to 0.5 ETH. The reasoning behind this EIP is to bring Ethereum’s inflation rate more detailed into line with Bitcoin’s (BTC) and to maintain ETH’s buying power.

Proposed onAug 11, ConsenSys Managing Director John Lilic, and Ledger’s Global Head of Client Success Jerome de Tychey, it was shared together with a thorough description on the Ethereum Magicians online forum where designers and miners alike can discuss its credibility.

Miners, particularly those utilizing GPUs, fasted to call out the EIP as the block benefit drop was more than double the portion of the network’s previous decrease, and stated a 51% attack would be a possible outcome.

Too much, prematurely

PegaSys Product Manager Time Beiko thinks “this is much too dramatic of a change, given we’ve gone from 5 to 3 (-40%), then 3 to 2 (-33%), now you are going from 2 to 0.5 (-75%).”

“The biggest consideration, in my opinion, should be the security of the network (i.e. how do we ensure the likelihood of 51% attacks remains low, how do we keep a diverse set of miners on the network, etc.).”

Another user reacted to the proposal stating, “ASICs are highly profitable compared to GPUs. Any reduction in block rewards without an algo change will remove the rest of the GPUs from the network resulting in ASICs totally controlling the network.”

Bit Capital Group CEO and co-founder Jimmy Thommes described that Ethereum should not be attempting to ape Bitcoin’s inflation rate as it was an older network that was attempting to accomplish various things. Not to reference, the proposal made miners seem like they were being utilized:

“It feels really bad to be treated as a necessary evil to be paid out the minimum possible to incentivize us to keep our lights on just long enough to make the transition to 2.0 work.”

Principle is great, information are the problem

The bulk were not opposed in concept to a block benefit drop as Ethereum does not have an inbuilt halving system like Bitcoin, and therefore counts on EIPs to control inflation with proposed benefit decreases. But most recommended a drop to 1.5 or 1 ETH was more affordable. One Reddit user stated that although miners were making plenty in 2017, that should not affect existing profits:

“Did they let the miners make way too much money in 2017 and 2018? You bet. Does starving them now make that ok? I don’t really think so.”

Another user included that the proposal was ill-timed as Tether’s shift to OMG will “drastically reduce fees paid to miners.”

The proposal is still fairly brand-new and has little neighborhood assistance, according to Ethereum designer Hudson Jameson who recommended the proposal needs to be thought about because of EIP-1559.