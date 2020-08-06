ethereum hits an all time high

- Ethereum (ETH) jumps to an all-time high due to yield farming hype and token governance release.
- The high cost of Ethereum gas radically reduced the active number of wallets.
- Ethereum will surge even higher amid the Ethereum 2.0 release.
According to the DappRadar report, Ethereum ETH noticed an all-time high after the downtrend cryptocurrency has been stuck in.
However, the latest uptrend has propelled ETH/USD demand and it is making up for all the losses Ethereum incurred last year. As per the Glassnode, Almost 90% of the ETH wallets are now in profits.
Amid the liquidity pump, Ethereum is converting the previous losses into the latest gains. Investors believe that ETH is on the road to $500 in the near term. ETH noticed a 30% price movement in 15 minutes after the price rejection from $412.
DeFi pushes Ethereum to rise
DappRadar, a decentralised Dapp insights provider, revealed that transaction volume on the Ethereum network noticed an all-time high in July. The report also indicates that almost 92% of the transactions are comprised of DeFi. Earlier in July, DeFi set a record by reaching the market capitalisation of over $9 billion.
The report revealed:
“Ethereum faced all-time high results in regards to value. Of course, The Ethereum DeFi category was the biggest driver behind this. Accounting for around 95% of the total value created on the chain. The biggest contributors to the category were Compound, Aave, and Curve in July 2020. They generated 48%, 14%, and 14% of transaction volumes respectively.”
Furthermore, DappRadar disclosed that decentralised exchanges contributing to the growth of Ethereum are negligible. “Decentralized exchanges account for only 4% of total transaction volumes” the DappRadar report indicated.
It is highly unlikely to predict how long the cryptocurrency industry will follow this uptrend. However, the famous crypto-personalities are encouraging global investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The second-largest cryptocurrency, and the king of altcoins, Ethereum is following an intense behavior.