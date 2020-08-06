ethereum hits an all time high

Ethereum (ETH) jumps to an all-time high due to yield farming hype and token governance release.

The high cost of Ethereum gas radically reduced the active number of wallets.

Ethereum will surge even higher amid the Ethereum 2.0 release.

According to the DappRadar report, Ethereum ETH noticed an all-time high after the downtrend cryptocurrency has been stuck in.

However, the latest uptrend has propelled ETH/USD demand and it is making up for all the losses Ethereum incurred last year. As per the Glassnode, Almost 90% of the ETH wallets are now in profits.

Amid the liquidity pump, Ethereum is converting the previous losses into the latest gains. Investors believe that ETH is on the road to $500 in the near term. ETH noticed a 30% price movement in 15 minutes after the price rejection from $412.

DeFi pushes Ethereum to rise

DappRadar, a decentralised Dapp insights provider, revealed that transaction volume on the Ethereum network noticed an all-time high in July. The report also indicates that almost 92% of the transactions are comprised of DeFi. Earlier in July, DeFi set a record by reaching the market capitalisation of over $9 billion.

The report revealed:

“Ethereum faced all-time high results in regards to value. Of course, The Ethereum DeFi category was the biggest driver behind this. Accounting for around 95% of the total value created on the chain. The biggest contributors to the category were Compound, Aave, and Curve in July 2020. They generated 48%, 14%, and 14% of transaction volumes respectively.”

Furthermore, DappRadar disclosed that decentralised exchanges contributing to the growth of Ethereum are negligible. “Decentralized exchanges account for only 4% of total transaction volumes” the DappRadar report indicated.

It is highly unlikely to predict how long the cryptocurrency industry will follow this uptrend. However, the famous crypto-personalities are encouraging global investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The second-largest cryptocurrency, and the king of altcoins, Ethereum is following an intense behavior.