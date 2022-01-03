Ethereum core developer on crypto: There’s no area of our lives that it’s not going to touch.
Ethereum core developer Lane Rettig discusses crypto debit cards, applications, and more. ‘I don’t think there’s any area of our lives that it’s not going to touch. It may be a little late for us, but I think that our children are going to grow up in a world where they don’t have traditional bank accounts, they have sort of crypto accounts’ Rettig says.

