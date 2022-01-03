Ethereum core developer Lane Rettig discusses crypto debit cards, applications, and more. ‘I don’t think there’s any area of our lives that it’s not going to touch. It may be a little late for us, but I think that our children are going to grow up in a world where they don’t have traditional bank accounts, they have sort of crypto accounts’ Rettig says.
Ethereum core developer on crypto: There's no area of our lives that it's not going to touch.
Hanna Shardi
