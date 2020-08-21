Ethereum Classic Labs announces new security plan

Ethereum Classic Labs has actually released a vibrant security roadmap following 2 successive 51% attacks.

The network plan will be executed in stages from no to 5 in 6 months.

ETC is thinking about propositions from its neighborhood that might include changing to a new algorithm.

The Ethereum Classic Labs, which is the incubator for the Ethereum Classic blockchain, has actually revealed an enthusiastic plan to keep the platform safe. In a tweet, ETC Labs mentioned that they were carrying out instant enhancements to the network following the current 51% attacks where hackers made away with around $7.3 million worth of crypto.

According to the post, the new plan will be carried out in 5 stages from August 2020 to January 2021. The tactical plan consists of instant network enhancements and a number of long-lasting methods that might include changing to a new agreement algorithm.

While revealing the strong plan, ETC Labs mentioned,.

‘’As stewards of a public blockchain, we are identified to safeguard the stability of the environment. We are investing more resources, human and monetary, to boost security, reinforce the network, and guarantee a brilliant future for AND SO ON”

ETC Labs instant security procedures

To avoid any additional attacks on the network, ETC Labs prepared to team up with miners to have a Defensive Mining structure, which would guarantee a more constant hash rate. ETC Labs would likewise perform improved network keeping track of that would signal them of any spikes in hash rates.

Thirdly, the network would work carefully with exchanges to whitelist addresses and set safe verification times of withdrawals. Additionally, the ETC Core Team was dealing with a ‘Permapoint’ arbitration system that would avoid any chain reorganization in case of another 51% attack.

Long term security propositions by ETC neighborhood

As a long term technique, ETC is taking a look at propositions to increase the network’s resistance to 51% attacks. One of the propositions by ETC’s neighborhood, Pirl Community, recommends charge blocks for a miner who requires a much heavier and longer chain. The 2nd proposition is one that improves the general public blockchain through checkpoints and timestamps.

The 3rd proposition that might be a game-changer for the blockchain is to change to a special mining algorithm. Some of the algorithms being gone over by the ETC neighborhood consist of Ethereum’s Keccak256 and RandomX. ETC thinks the extreme concept of altering their algorithm would set them in a class of their own when it concerns proof-of-work.

Bumpy roadway ahead for ETC

While the new security roadmap sounds strong and enthusiastic, there’s still a lot that ETC needs to do to guarantee the success of its technique. ETC acknowledges that ‘switching to RandomX, which is currently used by Monero, might not entirely resolve the issues we currently face.’ However, by January 2021, ETC Labs wants to have actually completely executed the strongsecurity plan