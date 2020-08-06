Ethereum Classic hit by another 51% attack

4,000 blocks were reorganised in the most recent 51% attack on the Ethereum Classic network.

Vitalik Buterin requires ETC to change to Proof of Stake, stating it brings a lower threat.

Bitquery releases a report revealing that recently a comparable attack was computed too.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has actually suffered another 51% attack on Thursday, August 6, where over 4,000 blocks were rearranged. The news was very first exposed by Bitfly, a mining operator, and Binance exchange on their particular Twitter deals with. Bitfly fasted to stop ETC payments to miners while Binance’s system immediately stopped withdrawals and deposits of the separated coin.

A brand-new chain reorg of 4,000+ obstructs has actually taken place on @eth_classic $ETC at block 10935622. Our alert system captured this right away and immediately stopped withdrawals and deposits. It seems a follow up 51% attack. We will upgrade you as things unfold. — Binance (@binance)August 6, 2020

Moments later on, Ethereum Classic tweeted prompting exchanges, mining swimming pools, and all ETC provider to raise verification times considerably on inbound deposits and deals. The rearranged blocks following this attack have actually ended up being the longest chain ever seen on the network. During recently’s attack, 3,693 blocks were rearranged.

Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, in a remark about the most recent attack, recommended,

‘ETC should just switch to proof of stake. Even given its risk-averse culture, at this point making the jump seems lower-risk than not making it.’

ETC need to simply change to evidence of stake. Even offered its risk-averse culture, at this moment making the dive appears lower-risk than not making it. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin)August 6, 2020

Weak blockchain

The fresh attack can be found in the wake of a comparable attack that was performed in between 29 th July and 1 st August, which was blamed on a technical problem. However, an analysis published by blockchain forensics company, Bitquery, exposed that the hacker methodically invested 17.5 BTC on purchase of hash power to double pay 800,000 ETC whose worth was $5.6 million at the time. The report concludes that the opponent had an extensive understanding of the ETC network architecture to handle such a make use of.

At the minute, it’s unclear the precise quantity that the hacker has actually handled to get away with. However, fast estimates program that the opponent might have gotten $93,760 in mining benefits alone utilizing the present rate of $2344 for each block on the ETC network. Following the attack, the rate of ETC hasn’t altered considerably and continues to swing.

Impact of a 51% attack on cryptocurrencies

A 51% attack happens when a hacker jeopardizes a provided blockchain and controls over half of the network’s hash rate leading to double-spending. While 51% attacks might take place due to a bad web connection, the bulk are harmful and well-orchestrated. Such an attack is bothering for the cryptocurrency area, specifically considering that it can opt for hours or days without being found. However, the dispersed nature of blockchain and the zealous crypto watchers offer hope that such an attack would not go long without being discovered.