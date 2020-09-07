Ethan Is Supreme: Beauty influencer Ethan Peters dies aged 17

Beauty blogger and influencer Ethan Peters, known as Ethan Is Supreme, has died at the age of 17.

Ethan’s father Gerald told Fox News: “He was a kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

His friend, fellow influencer Ava Louise, also posted saying she’d lost her “best friend in the entire world”.

Both have said that Ethan was struggling with addiction, but his official cause of death is not yet known.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

Ethan had over half a million Instagram followers and 139,000 YouTube subscribers.

A Vice…