ETH Transaction Fees Hit All-Time High Second Day in a Row

According to blockchain information platform Blockchair, the typical transaction fees paid by Ethereum users have actually reached a brand-new record average of over $7.50

Average Ethereum transaction cost in USD chart. Source: Blockchair

During a likewise busy duration from June – July 2020, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin required reform to the cryptocurrency’s cost system, recommending fees this high might weaken the security of the network.

According to Buterin, miners’ increasing dependence on transaction fees might incentivize self-centered mining practices. This, in turn, might interfere with how deals are processed.

As a prospective service, Buterin recommends Ethereum enhancement proposition1599 This proposition would result in the blockchain burning base transaction fees to minimize the miner’s dependence on them as a income.

Additionally, Coinbase scientist Max Bronstein stated at the time that the high fees were triggered by increased interaction with stablecoins on the Ethereum network.