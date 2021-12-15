ETFs inflows top $1 trillion, strategist lays out his top picks for 2021

Ben Johnson, CFA, Morningstar Director of Global ETF Research, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Karina Mitchell to discuss ETF inflows topping $1 trillion, plus his take on the best and worst ETFs of 2021.
