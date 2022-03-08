Former Minister of Defense The head of the “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“International Women’s Day is celebrated all over the world on March 8. And high-ranking, experienced men of the states give them beautiful wishes, sincerely honoring the mothers, dear wives, sisters and daughters who give us life.

But in this same world, when short-sighted, random political figures come to power, wars follow each other և death, spreading devastation, destroying thousands of peaceful, unarmed beings, women and children, the elderly.

Protecting the world from this catastrophe has become more difficult today.

And I would like to believe in my heart that in the eternal, restless cycle of life, no trial will break the cosmic mission of women to live beautifully, to love, to be loved, to create a new life, to be happy. I wish that the sincere, loyal care of loving, protective, strong men will give them new flight skills, helping them to reach the inspiring peak of their dreams.

Congratulations on your holiday, dear women.

Eternal respect to those mothers who have given their most precious for the salvation of the Homeland.

“Let peace և cradle revenge bring them new joy, comfort,” the message reads.