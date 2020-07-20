eSwap Pro Controller: the versatile, wired professional controller for PS4 and PC (PS4)



Price: $159.33

(as of Jul 20,2020 07:16:43 UTC – Details)



Thrustmaster is thrilled to offer a brand-new piece of gaming gear for PS4 and PC: its first professional controller, designed for gamers looking to take their gaming to the next level, reach new heights of performance and achieve the best possible rankings. Featuring exclusive T-MOD technology, the eSwap Pro Controller has been developed to adapt to all gaming styles thanks to its completely modular ergonomics, industrial-grade components, dedicated configuration software for the controller, and an ecosystem of additional modules allowing for unlimited upgrading possibilities (sold separately). This product is an officially-licensed PlayStation 4 device, and is also compatible with PCs running Windows 10 (PC compatibility not tested or approved by Sony Interactive Entertainment). #NoBoostingRequired

Extremely precise modules and action buttons for minimal response times, thanks to super-responsive, durable tact switches, ensuring an extended lifespan

4 extra, ergonomically-configured and re-mappable rear buttons. Adjust the sensitivity of the triggers’ activation. Switch between 2 different presets in real time, for instant adaptability

Unlimited ecosystem of modules (sold separately) for maximum versatility and constantly-improving gaming comfort

Dedicated PC software lets you adjust all of the controller’s important settings (gaming presets, remapping, sensitivity, vibrations, etc.)