Esther Salas: Son of federal judge killed after gunman opened fire at her home

Chief Judge Freda Wolfson told CNN late Sunday that Salas’ son Daniel Anderl, 20, was killed in the shooting and her husband, Mark Anderl, was injured. Salas was unharmed, Wolfson said.

Both the US Marshals and FBI are investigating the shooting. Initial reports from law enforcement said Daniel Anderl opened the entranceway with his father right behind him. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled, a police force source told CNN.

“We are looking for one subject,” the FBI said in a statement. “We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available.”

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.