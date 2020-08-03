Esther Salas: Federal judge whose family was attacked details her son’s last words

“In my case, the monster knew where I lived and what church we attended and had a complete dossier on me and my family. At the moment there is nothing we can do to stop it, and that is unacceptable,” she said. “My son’s death cannot be in vain, which is why I am begging those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench.”

Speaking directly to the camera on Monday, Salas said the shooting came just after Daniel celebrated his 20th birthday at their home with friends from Catholic University, where he was a rising junior

“As the afternoon progressed, it was time to clean up from the weekend festivities; Daniel and I went downstairs to the basement and we were chatting, as we always do. And Daniel said ‘Mom, let’s keep talking, I love talking to you, Mom.’ It was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang, and Daniel looked at me and said, ‘Who is that?’

“And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone…