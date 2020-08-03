Esther Salas: Federal judge whose family was attacked details her son’s last words

In a video posted to YouTube, US District Court judge Esther Salas said the gunman who came to her home too easily obtained her personal information.

“In my case, the monster knew where I lived and what church we attended and had a complete dossier on me and my family. At the moment there is nothing we can do to stop it, and that is unacceptable,” she said. “My son’s death cannot be in vain, which is why I am begging those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench.”

Her emotional comments come about two weeks after a man wearing a FedEx uniform opened fire at her home in North Brunswick. The gunman, a hate-filled men’s rights attorney who had argued a case before Judge Salas, killed her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously wounded her husband, Mark Anderl, when they opened the door.
Speaking directly to the camera on Monday, Salas said the shooting came just after Daniel celebrated his 20th birthday at their home with friends from Catholic University, where he was a rising junior.

“As the afternoon progressed, it was time to clean up from the weekend festivities; Daniel and I went downstairs to the basement and we were chatting, as we always do. And Daniel said ‘Mom, let’s keep talking, I love talking to you, Mom.’ It was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang, and Daniel looked at me and said, ‘Who is that?’

“And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone…

