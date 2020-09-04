EssilorLuxottica to appeal court verdict over GrandVision By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at an optician shop in Hanau

PARIS (Reuters) – Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica (PA:) said on Friday it would appeal against a court verdict regarding planned takeover target GrandVision (AS:), after losing a Dutch court case that could jeopardise the deal.

“EssilorLuxottica confirms that it has decided to file an appeal against the judgment dismissing the company’s demands for disclosure of information from GrandVision,” it said in a statement.

Last month, the Rotterdam district court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove its claim that Dutch company GrandVision had breached a takeover pact by not seeking permission for actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 extended throughout Europe.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR