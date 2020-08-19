Essien: Lyon can’t be ruled out against Bayern Munich in Champions League showdown 

The 37-year-old expect the semi-final encounter in between the 2 clubs in Portugal

Former Olympique Lyon ace Michael Essien thinks it is within the French clothing to spring a surprise on favourites Bayern Munich in the clubs’ Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The 2 groups are set for a face-off at the neutral Jose Alvalade Stadium in a one-off component in Portugal, the competitors’s knock-out phase format having actually been altered from two-legged home-and-away ties due to the coronavirus interruptions.

The winners will have a last date with Paris Saint-Germain, who beat German side RB Leipzig in the very first semi-final to reserve what will be their very first look in the Champions League last.

“It’s possible [for Lyon to win], specifically in this one-off competition format, anything can occur in 90 minutes so you can’t rule them out,” Essien informed TV3.

“In the Champions League, they have the usual qualities of effort, belief and great organisation.

“They play to their strengths despite the opposition which’s why they are doing so well.”

Lyon, a minimum of, currently have one significant upset to reveal as they stung Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-final.

Bayern, on the other hand, were as callous as they might potentially be as they yielded Barcelona to an 8-2 …