Essex shooting: Man in 50s dies after attack in Roydon

Essex police has launched a murder investigation after a person in his 50s has died in hospital after he was injured in a shooting in Roydon, near Harlow, on Saturday.

The man, who’s yet to be named, was reportedly shot multiple times by way of a group in a car.

He died just over 24 hours later in a nearby hospital.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

A statement from the force said: “Detectives have now launched a murder investigation after a man has died carrying out a shooting in Roydon, yesterday morning, Saturday June 13.

“The man, who was simply aged in his 50s, was taken up to hospital following reports he had been shot multiple times outside an address on Water Lane, by a crowd in an automobile.

“Despite efforts of medical staff, he sadly died in hospital this afternoon, Sunday June 14.”

More follows…