Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires – Highlights & Stats

Daniel Bell-Drummond smashed 81 from 45 shipments and after that starred in the field as South Group table toppers Kent Spitfires kept protecting champs Essex Eagles winless in this season’s Vitality Blast.

Essex vs Kent scorecard

Kent captain Bell-Drummond, who struck 11 fours and one 6, shared fifty stands with England batsman Zak Crawley (28) and after that Alex Blake (52no off 35) as his side acquired 192- 6 at the Kia Oval.

Bell-Drummond then took a diving catch to dismiss Tom Westley and went out Paul Walter with a direct hit as Essex were restricted to 163- 7 in reply to lose by 29 runs.

Left- arm spinner Imran Qayyum took 3- 25, with Varun Chopra (41 of 33) and Ryan 10 Doeschate (42 off 24) the top- scoring Essex batsmen.

Essex were up with the rate throughout the powerplay, with Cameron Delport, dropped on 12, thumping 5 borders in his 17- ball 28 – however when he was bowled by Tim Groenewald missing out on a reverse pull, Kent took control.

Kent have actually now won 3 of their 5 components to sit at the top of the South Group on 8 points – however Essex have actually lost 3 of their 5 along with had 2 no outcomes and prop up the table on 2 points.

Bell-Drummond and Crawley hammered a very first- wicket collaboration of 83 inside 7 overs after Kent decided to bat, while the previous then included 64 …