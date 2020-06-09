Essential poll: most Australians believe there is institutional racism in the US but not Australia | Essential poll

A significant majority of Australians in the latest Guardian Essential poll sample believe Americans are correct to demand better treatment for African Americans in their society – but only 30% believe there is institutional racism in Australian police forces.

The latest survey of just one,073 respondents shows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police – an incident sparking fury that spilled over into mass protests in a number of US cities, including the capital Washington – resonated strongly in Australia.

Almost 80% of the sample (78%) agreed with the statement “authorities in America have already been unwilling to cope with institutional racism in the past, and that is why incidents like [the death of Floyd] continue to occur”. A similar number agreed that “protesters are right to demand better protection and treatment of African Americans in society”.

More than 70% said they believed incidents like Floyd’s death were only section of the wider discrimination against minority cultures in society. But there was concern about lawlessness in the protests, with 54% agreeing with a statement that protesters wish to loot and cause property damage a lot more than they want social change.

While respondents accepted that institutional racism existed in the US, perceptions about Australia were more mixed. Just under a third of the sample said they believed there was institutional racism in the Australian police forces, but 43% had the opposite view, agreeing with the statement: “While there may be isolated incidents involving racism, police forces in Australia are not institutionally racist against Indigenous Australians”.

Attitudes varied by voting intention. Labor voters were prone to believe there was institutional racism in Australian police forces (36%) than Coalition voters (19%), and Coalition voters were more likely to think racist incidents involving police were one-offs (54%) instead of something systemic (40%). Interestingly, 18% of the sample felt they weren’t sufficiently informed about the local issues to truly have a view.

There have already been at least 437 deaths recorded since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody ended in 1991. There have been at least five deaths since Guardian Australia updated its Deaths Inside project in August 2019, two which have resulted in murder charges being laid.

The economist and Labor parliamentarian Andrew Leigh also published research last year that indicates Indigenous Australians are now actually more likely to be in prison than African Americans. The research demonstrates over the past three decades, the share of Indigenous adults in prison has a lot more than doubled, from 1,124 per 100,000 adults in 1990 to 2,481 per 100,000 adults in 2018.

Floyd’s death sparked mass Black Lives Matter protests in Australia this last weekend, with participants demanding a conclusion to Indigenous deaths in custody. Tens of a large number of people took to the streets, defying an attempt from the police to ban one demonstration through the courts, and despite pleas from the prime minister and state leaders for folks to stay home.

When that he urged people not to assemble during the pandemic, Scott Morrison acknowledged that wrongs were done in this country, but he also questioned those drawing comparisons between Australia and the situation in the United States.

“There’s no need to import things happening in other countries here to Australia,” Morrison said last week. The prime minister insisted issues of Indigenous disadvantage were being managed and “we don’t need to draw equivalence here”.

On Sunday, the finance minister, Mathias Cormann, blasted people who attended the week-end protests as selfish and self-indulgent, prompting the shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, to counsel the finance minister to hear the pain of First Nations people.

The minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt, did not want the week-end protests to proceed given the risk that a mass gathering would spark new Covid-19 infections. But that he said on Tuesday he previously great empathy for the cause.

“I was involved in the marches for the royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody so I know the passion that goes with trying to highlight what is an extremely challenging issue that nobody seems to want to listen to nor address,” Wyatt told the ABC.

He said he comprehended Indigenous leaders wanted to put deaths in custody in the spotlight because of frustration that there was never enough action taken. “That’s the point that is coming through,” Wyatt said.

“That’s why I want to have a structure for the voice so that people do listen.”