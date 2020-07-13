ESPN’s Jay Williams slams NBA players for ‘tone-deaf’ bubble complaints

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stars just like the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Lakers’ J.R. Smith before few days have mocked the meals being provided to all 22 NBA teams, while Smith’s teammate, Rajon Rondo, compared his luxurious hotel room to a Motel 6.

“NBA players cannot be tone-deaf. My NBA brothers, you cannot be tone-deaf right now in this current environment,” Williams said. “We all know the life span that NBA players live, you are blessed, get a possiblity to be on planes, obtain a chance to have millions of dollars in your bank account, your home is a different amount of life. But that is drastically different than what real each and every day working Americans are going through right now.

“You’re in a billion-dollar bubble,” that he added. “If you want to complain about the anxieties you have from COVID-related issues, I get it, complain about that. We all have the right to complain about that. But when I hear NBA guys complaining about living facilities, food that they have being delivered to them, it is tone deaf. It is tone deaf. I want you to think about people who are everyday working people who are making minimum wage trying make ends meet, that are going to factories, that are going to really harsh working environments.”

The 38-year-old Williams also criticized the teams’ pr departments for allowing players to post critical messages on social media. He said that it was “not the right look for the league at this time.

“So when I see guys that are going into a billion-dollar bubble, a billion-dollar bubble, and are getting food delivered to them, that have beds to sleep in – you can’t complain about that,” Williams said. “Not while you’re making millions of dollars, not while your employer is going through drastic measures to protect you while they’re still paying you. When that’s not the case for everyday real working Americans. That bothers me. That bothers me.”

The NBA is planning to start games July 30 with 22 of the most notable teams. The league has been on hiatus since March when it was suspended because of the pandemic.