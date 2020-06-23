ESPN’s ‘ESPY Awards’ tank as sports take back seat to social issues, inspirational stories

CNN, MSNBC PRIMETIME IGNORE SEATTLE’S PLANS TO DISMANTLE ‘CHOP’ ZONE AFTER SHOOTINGS

It was the very first time in five years the ‘ESPY Awards’ aired on ESPN, as the recent editions were on sister network ABC. While a downtick in viewers was expected with the move back to cable, the staggeringly low audience of only 482,000 was surprising none the less.

“In an admittedly flawed comparison, last year’s show on the broadcast channel, hosted by Tracy Morgan, drew 3.9 million viewers,” TheWrap ratings guru Tony Maglio wrote. “The prior low for the ESPYS came in 2011, when the show drew 1.98 million total viewers. This was less than one-quarter of that audience.”

The ESPYs featured many different segments on racism, such as NFL star Malcolm Jenkins discussed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, calling for immediate change.

“The ESPYs shifted its focus towards the impact of the coronavirus on the world of sports and how communities have responded, as well as highlight sports’ role in the nationwide protests against racial injustice,” Maglio wrote.