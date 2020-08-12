ESPN tried to pry Sean McVay from Rams for Monday Night Football gig

ESPN was determined to find someone flashy for Monday Night Football and targeted Sean McVay.

Monday Night Football hasn’t been quite the same since Jon Gruden left to coach the Raiders. They’ve been trying different combinations since then with the recent ones being Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten in 2018 and then Tessitore and Booger McFarland in 2019.

Tessitore wasn’t a fit after two years in the booth and McFarland was often riffed on social media for his odd commentary, so ESPN wisely moved on. They’ve really been trying to find that person who’s going to make Monday Night Football exciting again and it appears one of those was Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the New York Times, ESPN approached McVay about the gig.

McVay is only 34 years old and accepted the Rams head coaching job when he was just 30, becoming the youngest coach ever in the NFL. He immediately turned the Rams around and in his second year as the head honcho in Los Angeles, led the Rams to the Super Bowl where they ultimately fell to the Patriots.

