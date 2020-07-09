NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER SAYS TRUMP’S CIA BRIEFER DIDN’T SHARE RUSSIA BOUNTY INTEL

“To the best of my recollection, I have not received a briefing that included the word bounty,” Esper said.

Esper was then asked where the intelligence on Russian bounties came from, to which he replied: “It was not produced by a DoD intelligence agency.”

The New York Times first reported that Moscow allegedly offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. soldiers last month. Fox News also reported last month that multiple intelligence threat streams indicated Russian intelligence operatives offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops.

The Washington Post further reported that the Russian bounties are “believed to have resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members.” And The Associated Press reported that officials said an April 2019 attack on an American convoy that killed three Marines in Afghanistan is under investigation.

But the White House has insisted there clearly was “no consensus” that the intelligence that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops was accurate, which is why, it said, the issue was never flagged to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

The White House has denied that Trump was briefed upon the problem despite credit reporting to the contrary from outlets like the New York Times, which reported late Monday that the bounty problem was in the composed President’s Daily Brief recording. It continues to be widely noted, however, of which Trump does indeed not study the in depth brief regularly and is more frequently briefed upon intelligence problems verbally.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien the other day claimed of which Trump’s CIA briefer produced the phone not to see him the intelligence referencing Russia apparently offering bounties to Afghan militants with regard to killing Circumstance.S. military.

“The president was not briefed because, at the time of these allegations, they were uncorroborated,” O’Brien said, observing that the Pentagon furthermore has said the brains was uncorroborated.

“The intelligence community doesn’t have a consensus,” O’Brien continued. “And as a result, the president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified intelligence.”

TRUMP STATES RUSSIA RESOURCES STORY The ‘HOAX,’ AS DEBATE MOUNTS

The CIA raconter O’Brien was talking about would have already been Beth Sanner, who was the president’s main intelligence raconter during the time in question whenever the Russia bounty brains emerged. Sanner was hired as the deputy movie director of National Intelligence with regard to Mission Integration last year. Sanner had already been leading the president’s every day intelligence briefing since April 2017.

O’Brien defended Sanner as “an outstanding officer.”

“Knowing all the facts I know, I certainly support her decision,” O’Brien stated Wednesday.

But options familiar with the president’s brains briefings advised Fox News that the “daily briefer,” because Sanner had been known, does indeed not possess the specialist to remove a product from the intelligence quick without authorization from a more older official. The sources recommended that, in this case, the CIA movie director, the movie director of nationwide intelligence or O’Brien could have been the officials who else needed to accept the elimination.

A senior U.T. official who else had been briefed on the matter advised Fox News earlier the other day of which the information that the National Security Council had received was according to “several streams of intelligence of concern” with a of it becoming contradictory in addition to some open in order to interpretation.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson, Jennifer Griffin, Gillian Turner and the Associated Press contributed to this particular report.