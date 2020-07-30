Esper directs change to Pentagon training materials that called media adversaries and a ‘threat’

“Although adversaries is a common generic term for a person or group that opposes one’s goal, it clearly has different implications when used by the military and Department of Defense normally pertaining to groups who oppose us militarily,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Thursday.
“To avoid confusion moving forward and to address the concerns presented the secretary has directed that we adjust the training materials to identify individuals or groups trying to obtain information simply as unauthorized recipients,” Hoffman added, referring to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman had defended the use of the language in the training program Wednesday, saying, “Attempting to read more into the use of the term obfuscates the clear purpose of the training.”
The program contains a slide that says: “Although media personnel are not typically considered a threat, their actions of collecting and reporting classified/proprietary information can be just as damaging.”
It also tells those taking it to provide info on members of the media to their organization’s security officer if the person in the press asks about information they truly are not authorized to share.
Esper recently pledged to crack down on the leaking of information to news outlets, including unclassified information, releasing guidance addressing leaks.
Hoffman said that the training program dates back to at least 2010 was last updated in 2015 but that it absolutely was more widely distributed following issuance of Esper’s guidance.
Esper recently issued two memos installing his directions for how military and civilian personnel should connect to the news media in an effort to clamp down on leaks including prohibiting defense officials from speaking with the media without a representative from the Defense Department’s public affairs office, a practice which may make it not as likely Pentagon staff would speak to the press.