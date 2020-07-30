Esper directs change to Pentagon training materials that called media adversaries and a ‘threat’

“Although adversaries is a common generic term for a person or group that opposes one’s goal, it clearly has different implications when used by the military and Department of Defense normally pertaining to groups who oppose us militarily,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Thursday.

“To avoid confusion moving forward and to address the concerns presented the secretary has directed that we adjust the training materials to identify individuals or groups trying to obtain information simply as unauthorized recipients,” Hoffman added, referring to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman had defended the use of the language in the training program Wednesday, saying, “Attempting to read more into the use of the term obfuscates the clear purpose of the training.”

The program contains a slide that says: “Although media personnel are not typically considered a threat, their actions of collecting and reporting classified/proprietary information can be just as damaging.”