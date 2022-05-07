Arthur Vanetsyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction, former director of the National Security Service, speaking at a rally of the “Resistance” movement in Vanadzor, said: “This is a struggle for the homeland, this is not a struggle for power, we understand that we are really losing the homeland and we have come out to fight for the people and the country in order to have a secure Artsakh and Armenia.”

According to him, Armenia has stood up, Artsakh has stood up, the Armenian people have stood up and all together, in a short time they will achieve their goal.

“We should not despair and get tired,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

He mentioned that the citizens, especially in the regions, should be explained what is happening in the country and taken out of their coma.

According to Arthur Vanetsyan, in 2018 people took to the streets with the expectation of a good life, but instead of living well, they started living worse, facing security problems. “People do not know whether the Turk will come to their house tomorrow or not.”

Then he said, “Vanadzor on foot”, “Artsakh on foot”, “Gyumri on foot”, “Syunik on foot”.

Speaking to reporters, Arthur Vanetsyan said that the opposition will soon visit different cities of the republic. “I think people woke up in Vanadzor as well, and the wave that started in the capital has spread throughout Armenia. Tomorrow we will go to Gyumri, we will be in other cities as well, we will talk to the citizens in order to pass on the breath that is in the capital to our compatriots in the regions. We think that the public dialogue is an established fact, the cases just developed a little sharply. The reason is that the authorities have brought the country to an extreme state, that is why we started to act faster. We need to talk to people, we did not talk to people, there were artificial black and white divisions, but they forgot that we are all Armenians. ”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN