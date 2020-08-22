Espargaro scores first pole for KTM

In a season in which KTM attained its first win thanks to Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro offered the Austrian marque its maiden pole in a certifying session on house soil in which the Q2 order was divided by simply 0.594 seconds.

Fabio Quartararo set the speed after the opening salvo of laps with a 1m24.479 s, with Alex Rins taking control of leading area with a 1m24.461 s right after.

Maverick Vinales made his claim to a second-successive Red Bull Ring pole with a 1m24.217 s, though this was cancelled for surpassing track limitations, which quickly promoted Franco Morbidelli on the Petronas Yamaha to pole.

That was short-term, nevertheless, as Quartararo and after that Espargaro shot to the top of the order.

He remained atop the stack for all of 40 seconds, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami setting the criteria at 1m23.602 s on the year-old Honda at the end of the first runs.

The Japanese rider’s time made it through till the closing 2 minutes, when Espargaro dug deep to produce a 1m23.580 s to take his first pole given that his last Moto2 race back in 2013.

Nakagami put Espargaro’s lap under severe danger on his last effort, however the effort was scrubbed due to the fact that he surpassed track limitations, resigning him to a career-best second.

The hurt Johann Zarco came through Q1 having remained Friday’s running due to being not able to sit his physical fitness test on …