Eskee Weighted Lap Blanket (15″ x 22″ 2lbs) | 100% Natural Bamboo Viscose Fabric | Cooling Calming Sensory Blanket for Toddler, Child, Kid, Adult (Blue)



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 19,2020 10:48:24 UTC – Details)





Premium Eco-Friendly Materials: The Eskee weighted blanket is made of 100% Natural bamboo fabric. The inner portion of the blanket includes ultra-silky compartments. Non-toxic and odorless premium glass beads are evenly distributed to apply the same pressure throughout the entire blanket.

Cooling Fabric: The Eskee weighted blanket is made of 100% bamboo viscose, which is cooling, soft, and silky smooth. A perfect option for hot summer nights, allowing you to stay cool and comfortable.

7 Layer Design: Eliminates night sweats, its 40% more breathable than organic cotton, drawing moisture away from the skin much faster and keeping you dry throughout the night.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: We ensure complete satisfaction for our customers. Returns are welcome if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase.