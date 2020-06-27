Ernst on bill pulling funds from cities with ‘autonomous zones’: ‘Don’t want to enable those areas’

“We would strip away the federal funding that goes to those cities,” she added. “So we think it is the right thing to do. We certainly don’t want to enable those areas. If they truly want to be autonomous, then they can exist on their own.”

President Trump introduced earlier Friday that he signed an government order to shield American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those who strive to pull them down with “long prison time.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Bill Barr directed the creation of a job pressure to counter anti-government extremists, particularly naming those who help the far-right “boogaloo” motion and those who establish as Antifa.

“I think it is actually quite ironic because we saw with the death of George Floyd, a law enforcement officer that had lost the morality, was corrupt, lost all empathy for fellow human beings,” Ernst stated. “And that’s exactly what we see these different groups embracing, is lawlessness, corruption, anarchy, you know, everything that they said that they were against.”

Ernst additionally criticized Democratic management for blocking the Senate Republicans’ police reform bill, launched by Tim Scott.

“It is so disheartening, when our nation is crying out for justice, correction of racial injustice and we have an opportunity to come together in Congress and provide a path forward,” Ernst stated. “And the Democrats blocked it just straight out, didn’t even want to debate the merits of the bill.”

