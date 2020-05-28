Erling Haaland will end up in the Premier League, says Jan Aage Fjortoft | Football News



















Erling Haaland will transfer to the Premier League in the future, says Jan Aage Fjortoft

Erling Haaland will end up enjoying in the Premier League in the future, says Norwegian journalist and former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Haaland is one in all Europe’s hottest properties having scored 29 objectives in 27 video games for RB Salzburg earlier than transferring to Borussia Dortmund in January and scoring 13 objectives in 14 video games.

Speaking on The Football Show, fellow Norwegian Fjortoft believes Haaland will “absolutely” play in the Premier League at one level, however he does not see that occuring in the quick time period and praised the 19-year-old’s growth up to now.

“What I’ve been impressed by Erling and the crew round is that they’ve chosen he locations he can develop as a participant.

“He went from Molde – the place Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was his supervisor, so you may think about how arduous it was for Manchester United to not get him when he moved to Dortmund! – to Red Bull Salzburg, a fantastic enviornment for a younger child. And this time he went to Dortmund, which is a superb place for him now.

Haaland has scored 13 objectives in 14 video games for Dortmund since transferring from RB Salzburg

“Do I feel he will play in the Premier League in the future? Absolutely, I feel he will go to the Premier League finally, however the place he will end up, I’m not certain.

“It may take him a while; I feel it went faster than he had thought in Salzburg, with success in the Champions League, however he’s in a very good place now.

“I can’t see him moving in the short term, but in the long term yes, of course, he will end up in the Premier League, like all big players will eventually.”

‘If Liverpool need Werner, they will get him’

Timo Werner has been linked with a number of golf equipment throughout Europe

Speculation has additionally been rife surrounding RB Leipzig ahead Timo Werner, who has 30 objectives in 39 appearances this season.

He has been linked with a number of golf equipment throughout Europe, together with Liverpool, however stories have advised the Anfield membership are reluctant to pay his £52m launch clause earlier than it expires on June 15.

Fjortoft says there is no such thing as a doubt the 24-year-old German is nice sufficient for Liverpool, however the transfer will depend upon whether or not Liverpool really need him.

“He is good enough for Liverpool, and as with any team, when the best talent in Europe is available, they have to go for him.

“If you see Timo Werner this yr, with Julien Nagelsmann, this massive prospect of managers, he has turned him right into a extra full participant. He is now going deeper, a extra full participant, and Nagelsmann needs to be pleased with that.

“Timo Werner said if he will leave RB Leipzig, it will be abroad. Do I think he will go to Liverpool? It is hard to say in these times, as RB Leipzig’s CEO said there is no chance you will get a cut price for Timo Werner, but let’s be honest, if Liverpool want a player, they will get that player!”