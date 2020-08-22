Erik Moses is first Black track president in NASCAR history

By
Jackson Delong
-

Moses was called president of Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motorsports revealed Friday in a statement.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses stated. “I have actually long appreciated NASCAR for its dedication to the fan experience and am enjoyed have the chance to develop the ideal race day experience that NASCAR fans are worthy of in a market that has such an abundant history with the sport.

Moses called Nashville “one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events,” in the declaration.

“I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region,” he stated.

The Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 however has actually been mostly near to NASCAR races considering that 2011, when its minimal seating capability avoided it from having a bigger, higher-profile NASCAR race, according to the Tennessean.
In July, it was announced that the speedway would resume in 2021 for itsfirst NASCAR Cup Series

Previously, Moses was the president of the XFL’s DC Defenders, who were connected for first location in their department prior to the league canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Defenders likewise ranked amongst the league’s finest in ticket sales, video game day experience and social networks engagement, the declaration stated.

