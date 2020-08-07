Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

On Thursday night, JGR revealed Jones would not return to itsNo 20 Toyota in2021 Jones had actually signed a 1 year extension with JGR last season and in current weeks had actually stated he had actually been dealing with another extension.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs stated in a declaration.

“He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the playoffs.”

Jones, 24, has actually made 131 begins in the Cup series– all with JGR– and has a set of success, winning the summer season race at Daytona in 2018 and made a win in the prominent Southern 500 at Darlington last season.

So far in 2020, Jones started the year with a triumph in the non-points Busch Clash and has 5 top-five and 8 top-10 surfaces in 20 races. He is presently 18 th in the series standings and sitting outside the 16- chauffeur playoff field.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity that JGR provided me with over the last four years and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” stated Jones.

“JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

Jones won a Truck Series …