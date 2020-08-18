Erik Jones has “a lot of unfinished business” in NASCAR

For essentially all of Jones’ profession contending in NASCAR’s 3 nationwide series– Trucks, Xfinity and Cup– Jones has had a protected task and he needed to stress little about handling the potential customers of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing.

Last year was the very first in Cup where Jones signed an agreement extension not longer than year which put him back in the procedure this year of attempting to protect another.

Instead, JGR chose not to keep Jones and will move upstart Christopher Bell into Jones’No 20 Toyota group next season. Jones, 24, is now finding the operations of the totally free representative world.

Read Also:

“It’s been pretty interesting and it’s been a pretty big learning experience for me,” Jones stated Tuesday in an interview with SiriusXMNASCAR Radio “I have actually been lucky over the last 7 years now to actually belong to be a racing house quite safe early on in a season and not actually ever need to stress over this.

“It’s a brand-new experience for me. I have actually never ever truthfully in my profession in NASCAR besides at first entering the Truck series needed to go out and take a seat and speak with potential groups and owners and need to go out and fulfill brand-new sponsors.

“That things is all beginning to occur here as we’re moving forward. There’s a couple of chances that we’re pursuing today and …